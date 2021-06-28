LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $73.47 and a one year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

