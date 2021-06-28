Barclays PLC Acquires 116,161 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,161 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,213.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,123 shares of company stock worth $11,298,736 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

