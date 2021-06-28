Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,190,198 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $37,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in CEMEX by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 3,834,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,874,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,875,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,434,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,365 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of CX opened at $8.66 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

