Barclays PLC Has $13.29 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $150.02 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

