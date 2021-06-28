Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.23% of Ennis worth $40,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 80.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 117,445 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.60 on Monday. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

