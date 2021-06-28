Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $39.54 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $39,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 62,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $129.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.