Citigroup Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $133.86 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

