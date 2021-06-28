Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $168.06 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.64.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.