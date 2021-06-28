Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $42.88 Million Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 198,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $42,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.43. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

