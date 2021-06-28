Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $41.22 Million Stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.20% of Aemetis worth $41,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of AMTX opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

