Brokerages Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Absolute Software also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.98 million, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,680,000. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

