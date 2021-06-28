St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Receives GBX 532.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON SMP opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 511.46. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

