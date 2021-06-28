Bank of Montreal Can Takes $6.93 Million Position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 698,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Sandbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,976,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of SBG opened at $9.97 on Monday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

