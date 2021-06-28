Duality Advisers LP Sells 41,198 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,198 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVI opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

