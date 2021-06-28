13,900 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.