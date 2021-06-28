Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Evergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG opened at $61.66 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

