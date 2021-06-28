Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,232,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.92. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

