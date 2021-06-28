Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $925,000 in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

