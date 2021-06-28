Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.32. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

