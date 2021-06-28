Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 792.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 178.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 106,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

NYSE COR opened at $133.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.76. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.