Duality Advisers LP Makes New $738,000 Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $147.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.31. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 282.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

