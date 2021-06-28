Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,284 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

