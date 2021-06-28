Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $100.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

