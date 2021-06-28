Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $77,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

