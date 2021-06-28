Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,719 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97.

