Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 375,373 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375,373 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.82% of WSFS Financial worth $43,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

