Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $204,000 in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

NYSE:TMX opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.