Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 452,100 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $44,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,946 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Model N by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Model N by 3,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

