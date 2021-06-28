Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.19 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

