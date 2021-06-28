Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 9,422 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 347.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,788 shares of company stock worth $80,163,257. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $219.94 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 175.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

