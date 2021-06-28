Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of American Equity Investment Life worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

