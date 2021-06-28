Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of American Equity Investment Life worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AEL opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
American Equity Investment Life Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
