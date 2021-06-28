Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $87.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

