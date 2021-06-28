Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,475 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

EOG opened at $87.65 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

