Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,150 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

