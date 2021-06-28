CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stake Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of CACI International worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in CACI International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $260.42 on Monday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

