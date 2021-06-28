Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,446,531 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of National Health Investors worth $61,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.