Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

