Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,254 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after acquiring an additional 463,123 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after acquiring an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,384,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:SXT opened at $87.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

