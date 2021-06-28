Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

