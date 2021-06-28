Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

