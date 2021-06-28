Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 31.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $123.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stepan has a 12-month low of $87.60 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.