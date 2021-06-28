Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.91 million, a P/E ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

