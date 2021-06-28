Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 17.2% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Genpact by 246.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genpact by 54.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

