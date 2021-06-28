Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Natera by 48.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natera by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Natera by 156.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Natera by 30.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,989 shares of company stock worth $29,123,273. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.86. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

