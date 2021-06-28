RH (NYSE:RH) Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 485.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $34,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in RH by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in RH by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH opened at $690.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12-month low of $246.50 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

