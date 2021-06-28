Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 668,850 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15,232.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,850 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

