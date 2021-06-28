Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $39.65 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 631,857 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Baxter International worth $39,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

