Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $40.91 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,631 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $40,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $396.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.23 and a 1 year high of $409.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

