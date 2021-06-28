Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,586 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $113.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $118.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRI. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

