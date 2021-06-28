Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

